The memorial service for Joan S. Blair of 17268 Evans Rd. Dexter will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Blair died at University Hospital on August 29, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 86.
She was born in the Town of Orleans, NY on August 29, 1936 the daughter of Ernest and Marion House LaClair. She graduated from Adams High School. A marriage to Willard Blair ended in divorce. She worked as a bartender for the Sackets Harbor American Legion, was an assembler for Northland Electric and lastly she worked for Car Freshner until she retired in 2010.
Mrs. Blair enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling throughout New York State, riding motorcycles, loved roses and Angels and was a avid Elvis Fan. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.
Surviving are her five daughters and sons in law Yvonne LaClair of Rocky Point, NC, Mrs. James Katharina “Kitty” Spencer of Dexter, Renee Fitzgerald and her companion Timothy Smith of Lorraine, NY, Bernadette “Bernie” Blair of Rocky Point, NC, and Mrs. Shaun (Marjorie) Cuddeback of Dexter. Also surviving are three sons and daughters in law Terrance and Marilyn Blair of Rocky Point, NC, Phillip Blair and Mark “Harold” Blair both of Adams. She is also survived by a stepson David and Beverly Blair of Watertown and a stepdaughter Mrs. Stephen (Lisa) Mee of Black River, her two brothers and sister in law Henry and Kathy LaClair of Clayton, NY and Dani LaClair of Town of Clayton, NY, her sister Betty Lane of Watertown, 30 grandchildren including Jim, Julie and Kayla Eaton, her 51 great grandchildren and her three great great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Blair is predeceased by her brothers Bernard LaClair and Frederick LaClair, a grandson Thomas Rosen, four great grandchildren Jayden Blair, Trenton Earl, Angel Norris and Bernie Larkin IV, and her stepfather Harold Gillette. She is also predeceased by 2 sisters in law Mary Lou LaClair and Beverly LaClair and a brother in law Robert Lane. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
