Watertown, NY- JoAnn Braden Wright, 97, passed away on Wed. January 8, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village Nursing Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
JoAnn was born August 6, 1922 in Lewiston, NY, to the late Charles Zimmerman Braden and Dorothy Palmer Braden.
She attended Lewiston Heights School in Lewiston and graduated from Loretto Academy in Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada.
JoAnn attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL.
In 1943, JoAnn married Arthur John Wright and raised their three daughters in Niagara Falls and Lewiston, NY. She was active in the Tatler Club, serving on their board. She served on the board of the Lockport Presbyterian Home and was a Deacon at the Lewiston First Presbyterian Church. They were members of the Youngstown Yacht Club.
JoAnn and Art moved to Watertown, NY in 2000. They became active members of First Presbyterian Church, Watertown. JoAnn was a member of Presbyterian Women and P.E.O Chapter Al, Watertown, NY.
JoAnn is survived by her daughters Candace (Thomas) Lytle of Lewiston, NY, Palmer (Richard) Matarese of Watertown, NY, and Sarah (Stephen) Hoffman of Arnold, MD, ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, JoAnn is predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Holbrook.
There will be no calling hours or service in Watertown. A celebration will be held at the family’s convenience at a later date. Polly and Richard Matarese and the extended family would like to thank the Samaritan Summit Village, especially the 1st floor Skilled Nursing staff for their empathy, wonderful care, and friendship over these past years. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
