JoAnn Kolb,77, of Boon Street, passed away October 30, 2019 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by her family.
JoAnn was born June 5, 1942 in Watertown, daughter of Joseph J. and Rose Catania Augliano. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1960. On June 8, 1963, she married Theodore G. Kolb at St. Anthony’s Church.
JoAnn was a waitress at Giovanni’s and Dantes, most recently she has been a homemaker. She is a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, altar server, eucharistic minister, a volunteer for the Mt. Carmel Feast and a member of the Mt. Carmel Feast book committee. Most of all she enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s games and activities.
Surviving besides her husband are three sons, Scott W. (Erin), T.G. ( Andrea) and Chad J. (Vicky), all of Watertown, ten grandchildren, Kendall, Derrick (Chelsea), Kyra, Serafina, Matteo, Mia, Mikayla, Miranda, Kira and Caleb, a sister, Rose ‘Honey’ Cook, Watertown, several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and a sister Catherine ‘Dolly’ Martin all died before her.,
Calling hours will be Sunday 2pm-5 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Monday at 10:15 am at the funeral home with a funeral mass at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
