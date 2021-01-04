Joann O. Marrocco,88, of 43800 Main St. Natural Bridge, died peacefully on Friday evening, January 1, 2021 at her home in Natural Bridge where she was surrounded by her family.
Joann was born on March 8, 1932 in Lewisburg, Town of Wilna, the daughter of the late Leland and Josephine (Crowner) Blanchard. She was a graduate of Carthage High School. She married Nicholas D. Marrocco on May 5, 1952 at St. Henry’s Church in Natural Bridge. Nicholas died on April 9, 2013. Joann worked at the Carthage Savings and Loan and then at the Post Exchange on Camp Drum. She then worked at the Natural Bridge Elementary School during which time she earned her teacher aide certification. After the Natural Bridge school closed, she worked for the Jefferson Lewis BOCES before returning to the Carthage Central School District. She worked as a librarian aide in the Black River and West Carthage elementary schools until retiring in 1996.
Joann was a member of the Jefferson County Historical Society, a former Girl Scout leader for many years and was passionate about her flowers and gardening. Joann enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends which brought her the most joy.
She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Shelley and Daniel Crawford of Pillar Point, one son and his wife: Peter and Amy Marrocco of Natural Bridge, 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren, a sister and brother-in-law: Patricia and Paul Arquitt of Lowville, one brother and his wife: John (Jack) and Linda Blanchard of Natural Bridge and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Pamela Markham.
Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be held privately for the family on Thursday, January 7 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Natural Bridge Ambulance and Fire District, PO Box 263, Natural Bridge, NY 13665. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
