Joanna L. Brown, age 52, of Massena, NY passed away peacefully Monday July 18, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, NY., surrounded by her family. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home in Malone.
Joanna was born October 26, 1969 in Plattsburgh, NY., to David A. Belair and G. Joy Duprey Belair. She graduated from Allegany Central School and later from Plattsburgh State with a master’s degree in education.
Joanna was employed for 27 years at Massena Central School District as a Spanish Teacher. She enjoyed traveling with her students on trips to Spain, France and Chile. On August 10, 1996 she married William L. Brown in Malone, NY., at St. John Bosco Church.
Joanna enjoyed scrapbooking. She loved creating beautiful scrap books of her children and sending homemade holiday cards. She enjoyed spending time at camp in Tupper Lake at Township 19. She loved kayaking, four-wheeling, and sitting by the campfire with family and friends.
Joanna is survived by her husband, Bill Brown of Massena, NY; father, David A. Belair of Sierra Vista, AZ; a son, Ryan Brown of Natural Bridge, NY; a daughter, Mara Brown of Massena, NY; a brother, Jeremy Belair of Rochester, NY; and a sister, Cassandra Blelloch of San Francisco, CA.
Joanna was predeceased by her mother, G. Joy Belair and mother and father-in-law, Bob and Ruth Brown.
Donations may be made in Joanna’s name to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) at phassociation.org or the Massena Humane Society at P.O. Box 145, Massena, NY 13662.
Condolences may be made online at fraryfuneralhomes.com.
