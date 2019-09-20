The funeral for Joanne C. Adams will be at 4:00pm on Wednesday, September 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2 pm – 4 pm at the funeral home. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW, Bellew Ave. Watertown from 5 – 7 pm.
Burial will be held on October 1st at 11:00 am in the North Watertown Cemetery for Edward and Joanne.
Mrs. Adams, 82 passed away Friday, September 20th at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for the past 6 years.
She was born in Watertown, September 29, 1936 a daughter to Kenneth and Dorothy Deline Jones. Joanne married Edward W. “Sonny” Adams January 14, 1956. Mr. Adams passed away August 16, 2013.
Joanne enjoyed bowling, bingo and most importantly the time she spent babysitting her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary, Watertown; Danny (Nanette) Watertown; Mike “Farmer” (Sue), Philadelphia; four daughters, Debbie (Tony) Monette, Syracuse; Cindy (Arthur Deline) Adams, Watertown; Cherie (Dale) Roshia, Watertown; Lori (Mike) Smith, Watertown; her sister, Karen McLaughlin, 17 grandchildren, and several great, great-great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Sonny she was predeceased by a daughter, Dawn Shaw, a granddaughter Tabitha Adams, grandson, Timothy Raso, 3 sisters, Barbara Nichols, Sally England and Marilyn Crossman.
Joanne’s family would like to thank the staff on the 3rd floor of Samaritan Keep Home for the wonderful care that was given to her.
Donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the Samaritan Keep Home Activities fund, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.