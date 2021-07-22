A memorial mass for Joanne Grant Urban will be 10 am Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Urban, 84, widow of John Urban, passed away Friday April 2nd, 2021 in Watertown. She is survived by two brothers Jon and Joseph Grant, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
