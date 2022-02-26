CRANBERRY LAKE- Joanne M. Leroux, age 85, of Cranberry Lake, NY passed away on February 24, 2022 at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake.
Calling hours for Joanne will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will be immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. Hubert’s Cemetery, Star Lake in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
