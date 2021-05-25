JoAnne M. Stirling, 75, Watertown, wife of John Stirling, passed away at her home Saturday evening on May 22nd with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
