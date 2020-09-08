Joanne M Van Doren, 85, of Chaumont, NY died on September 4 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown NY after a brief illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.
Joanne was born December 22, 1934 to Michael and Anna (Branche) West. Joanne graduated from Lyme Central School in 1952. On October 18, 1953 she married Kenneth Walter Van Doren at the All Saints Church in Chaumont.
Devoted to Ken and her three sons, she lived in Chaumont, Canton, Adams Center, Cooperstown and then retired with Ken to Chaumont in 1992 where they lived until Ken’s passing in 2016 after 63 years of marriage. While living in Adams Center she worked as a teachers’ aide for nearly 10 years in the Adams Center Elementary School.
Joanne is survived by three sons, Peter (Catherine), Germantown MD, John (Lynne), Westborough MA and Tom (Karen), Shelburne VT, six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, her brother Jim West, her sister Annette West and her sister in law Clara Van Doren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna and her brother Glenn.
There will be no calling hours. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Chaumont. Donations in Joanne’s name may be made to the Lyme Free Library in Chaumont. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
