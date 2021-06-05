CARTHAGE – Joanne Murphy LaDuc, 89, of West Street, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Joanne was born at home in Fine, New York on February 4, 1932, daughter of the late Francis and Annie (Collins) Murphy. In 1953 she earned her nursing degree from A. Barton Hepburn. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Carthage Area Hospital for many years.
On October 23, 1954, she married Francis Michael LaDuc in Star Lake. The couple was married for over 65 years when Francis passed away on April 21, 2020.
Joanne enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and listening to music. Most of all, she deeply loved her family.
Survivors include four children, Shelah LaDuc of Carthage; Margaret (Tom) Mourey of Rochester; Michael Francis LaDuc of Watertown; and Peter LaDuc of Hackensack, New Jersey; two sisters-in-law, Mary Bond of Harrisville and Anne Safe of Angola, New York; two brothers-in-law, Stephen LaDuc of Harrisville and Clyde (Jean) LaDuc of Harrisville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by eleven siblings, Robert J. Murphy; Mary M. Bradley; Thomas G. Murphy; Catherine M. Stoleberg; Ellen M. Thomas; Vincent P. Murphy; Gerald F. Murphy; Agnes M. VanGorden; Edward J. Murphy; Patricia M. Luther; and Emily M. Nolan.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 – 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church with Father Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joanne’s memory can be made to the St. James Catholic Church at 327 West St, Carthage, NY 13619 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter at 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
