Joanne Smoot

Our sister Joanne Suschinski Smoot passed into God’s arms on December 14th, 2021.
Joanne died of complications due to COVID-19. She had been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine in August of 2021.
Jo was born to Joe and Anne Suschinski April 8, 1950.
Upon graduation from Hounsfield Central School, Sackets Harbor, N.Y. in 1968 she enlisted in the US Airforce and served for twelve years, including time in Rome, Italy, and the Pentagon.
After her service, Joanne worked in business, Mary Kay, and industry until she met and married her husband Charles L. Smoot in 1985.
Joanne and Charlie did not have children together, but Jo was involved in helping raise Charlie’s two daughters and grandchildren.
At the time of her passing Joanne was the Commander of the American Legion Harold J. Davis Post 247 in Remington, VA., and a member of their American Legion Auxiliary. She was also the President of the Fauquier County Veterans Memorial Committee. In addition, Jo was the Morrisville Precinct Captain for the Fauquier County Republican Committee. Joanne, in addition to all her voluntary work she worked at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church and in other custodial positions.
Joanne is survived by a sister, Laura Suschinski, Chicago, Ill. A brother Lee Suschinski, Summerduck, VA. A brother, Terry Suschinski, Tacoma Washington. A brother, Michael Suschinski, Rochester, NY. A brother, David Suschinski, Summerfield, FL. A stepdaughter, Tobi Robertson, Ava Missouri.
Services to be rescheduled on a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to American Legion Harold J. Davis Post 247, PO Box 655, Remington, Va. 22734-0655, or DAV General Washington Chapter 7, 2701 Princess Anne St., VFW Post 3103, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Joanne was loved by many and will be missed by all.
