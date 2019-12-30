NEW BREMEN – Jody A. Garito, 61, died at her home early Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Jody was born on October 16, 1958 in Lowville the daughter of Clifford and Marlene (Williams) Merry. She graduated from Beaver River Central High School in 1977. Jody married Richard E. Garito on April 18, 1981 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John K. Sharp, Pastor, officiating. Jody was a long time employee of Ames Department Store where she was the Jewelry Manager for over 25 years. Later in life she found great fulfillment when she was a care giver for local families.
She is survived by her caring husband, Rick, their two children, Anthony R. and his companion, True O’Neill; Joseph R. and his companion, Miranda Wilton; her two grandchildren, Delia Wilton and Ephraim Garito; her parents, Cliff and Marlene; her brother, Kevin (Luann) Merry; her sisters, Stacy Kielmann (companion Marc Chamberlan); Valerie (Bryan) Stone; and Amy (Ed) Farney; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jody enjoyed painting, making crafts, and tending to her flower garden. She loved spending time with her family. Jody was the life of the party and always had the biggest smile in the room.
A party to celebrate her life for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, starting at 1:00 P.M. at the Lowville V.F.W. Post -6912. Any food donations may be dropped of starting at 10:00 A.M.
Memorials in Jody’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
