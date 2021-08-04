A CELEBRATION of LIFE for Joe C. Bossuot who died on May 16, 2020 will be held on August 14, 2021 at 11 AM at Sunnyside Cemetery, Carthage/Naumburg; to be followed by a gathering of friends and family at his home on Bryant Bridge Rd., Harrisville. Friends are invited to join us, his family, to remember and honor him. Please RSVP to Janelle Bossuot at jbossuot@gmail.com.
Joe C. Bossuot
