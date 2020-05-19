Harrisville, NY - Joe Crowner Bossuot, 77, of Harrisville, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 17, 1943, in Watertown, NY., the son of DeAlton and Vivian Bossuot. A native of Carthage, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam war. He then became a certified Lumber Inspector, after graduating from the National Hardwood Lumber Association in Memphis, TN. He married Carole J. Lenzi on December 26, 1968. They divorced in 2009.
He is predeceased by his parents; his sister Carol (R. Ford) Wright; sister Jacqueline (Thomas L.) Fox. He is survived by his sister, Janet (Joe) Levitt, Mount Dora, Florida; two daughters, Johnna, Florance, MA and Janelle (Barry Derr), Sunbury, PA; a son Daniel (Jennifer J.), Felts Mills; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Grace. He will be greatly missed by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joe was a member of the Carthage Elks Club; served on the board at the Fairview Cemetery, Carthage; and was a member of the Elijah Lake Hunting Club.
He had several passions; hunting, golf, his two grandchildren and a love of the outdoors which he shared with all who knew and loved him.
Services will be held privately by the family and are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. A “Celebration of his Life” will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.