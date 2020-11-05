MASSENA – Joel David Nicola, 74, of Owl Ave, quietly passed away early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at his home.
Joel was born on August 13, 1946 in Massena, the son of the late Albert A. and Ann Hazel Blanche (Blair) Nicola. He attended Massena schools and graduated in 1964 from Massena High School, where he excelled in many sports and was honored both individually and with the team in the Massena High School Hall of Fame. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam, earning both his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. On March 23, 1971, he married Mary Anne McMullen at the Massena Town Hall with Justice Frank Lavigne, officiating.
Joel was a 5th grade teacher for Massena Central Schools for over 30 years. He and his wife were avid travelers, having enjoyed the beauty of Barcelona, Spain five times. He was an avid golfer and member of the Massena Country Club, as well as the Italian-American Civic Organization in Massena. Throughout his life, Joel was an avid sports fan, following the Indianapolis Colts, New York Rangers, and greatly loved that he saw his Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.
Joel is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anne; his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Lynn and J. Eugene Sharp of North Rose, New York; his grandchildren, Steven and Laura Sharp; his great grandson, Cadence; and his brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Yvonne Nicola of Massena.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Connie at birth.
A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announce in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Massena High School Hall of Fame Committee or the Massena Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
