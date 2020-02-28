Joel H. Derouin, 70 of Sackets Harbor passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center with his family by his side.
Joel was born May 2, 1949 in Watertown the son of James H. and Wava Carpenter Derouin. He graduated from Sackets Harbor High School.
Joel married Sherry L. Resseguie on September 23, 1970 in Watertown. The couple lived in Sackets Harbor where Joel worked at J.H. Derouin and Sons Contracting Co.
Joel was former Chief, 1st Assistant, Board member of Sackets Harbor Fire Dept. -40, Co-Chairman of Can-Am Festival and was Grand Marshall; he coached Little League Baseball, Pop Warner football, and coached Sackets Harbor High School Football. He was also Founding Member of was of Sackets Harbor Leisure and Recreation and former Citizen of The Year.
Joel is survived by his wife Sherry and sons Erin J. (Brenda) Derouin and Derek M. (Sarah) Derouin all of Sackets Harbor. Grandchildren include Olivia, Leah, Alexandra, Madison, and Cameron. Brothers and sisters are , Joan (Dominic) Derrigo of Sackets Harbor, Jacqueline (Robert) Merino of Watertown, , Jean (Jeanne) Derouin of Sackets Harbor, Jeffrey Derouin of Sackets Harbor, Joyce ( Richard) Pietroski of Sackets Harbor, Jennifer Derouin of Sackets Harbor. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers James, Jon and Jean Derouin.
Funeral services will be Tuesday March 3rd at 10:00 AM at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter with Rev. Jennifer Kenna officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. Calling hours will be Monday March 2nd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Sackets Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
