Joel R. Gillespie
Joel R. Gillespie, 40, Watertown, passed away Thursday August 26th, 2021 in Watertown.
Joel was born Christmas day of 1980, a son to the late Ronald Gillespie and Judy Washer Gillespie.
Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.
