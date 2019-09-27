LOWVILLE-John Adam Grau, 85, of Lowville, NY passed away, in the presence of his loving family, on September 26, 2019 at the Lewis County General Nursing Home.
He was born on February 13,1934 to Louis and Agnes Grau. He is predeceased by his wife, Alice Ann (Widrick) Grau (married on 8/21/1955) and son, Phillip Wayne (died at 1 day old in 1959); his brothers, Louis and Ray Grau; his sisters Marie (Elwood) Stoddard, and Nancy (Olin) Lyndaker; and half-sisters, Dora Graves and Pauline Whitton.
He is survived by his son, Michael and wife Cynthia Moser Grau of Vermontville, NY; his daughter, Helen and husband Ronald Johnson of Lowville, NY; and by his son, Nelson and wife Donna Lehman Grau of New Bremen, NY, as well as by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He graduated from Beaver River Central School. He pursued additional training and education including attending DHIC “Milk Testing” school at Cornell, diesel mechanics, locksmithing, and shoe repair. He worked briefly as DHIC Supervisor in Lewis County, and at Payne Jones Paper Company in Lowville, before taking over Widrick’s Shoe Sales and Repair from his father-in-law, which he and Alice ran successfully for many years.
He had a variety of interests including active church participation, woodworking, horses, antiques, fishing and Barbershop Quartet singing. He also enjoyed community service and was elected Watson Town Councilman for 2 terms starting in 1992.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4-6 pm at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. in Lowville, NY, with a private burial service.
In lieu of flowers, family members request that donations be made to Beaver Camp (8884 Buck Point Rd, Lowville, NY 13367), one of John and Alice’s favorite organizations.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
