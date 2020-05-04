John Arthur Hagan of Syracuse, N.Y. passed away from the covid-19 virus on April 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Leo and Margaret Golden Hagan of Utica, N.Y. and a nephew, Kevin James Hagan also from Utica. He is survived by his brother, James Edward Hagan (Kate), of Jonesborough, Tenn., his sister, Ann Hagan (John Carmichael) of Camden, S.C., two nieces, Colleen Mary of Cupertino, CA, Aisling Grace of Jonesborough, one nephew, Seamus Gael of Jonesborough, two grandnephews (Anwar and Ahmad) and one grandniece (Ayah) all of Cupertino, CA.
John was born in Rome, N.Y. on March 12, 1936 and graduated high school in the village of Philadelphia, N.Y. in 1954. As a youth he was a Boy Scout, an altar boy and a gifted classical pianist. He taught his younger siblings the soliloquies of Shakespeare, the arias of Verdi and Puccini and the Latin of the Catholic Mass.
He was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic in 1953 and spent many years in psychiatric institutions. For ten years he was homeless on the streets of Syracuse, NY and still managed to give two piano concerts a day, one in the morning at the Episcopal shelter and one in the afternoon at the Rescue Mission. Many, from all walks of life, came to hear him. In recent years, he was lovingly cared for by the staff at Central New York Services in Syracuse, N.Y.
A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. He will be interred in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Evans Mills, N.Y.
