HARRISVILLE- John Avery “Jack” Ford, 83, of North Shore Road, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York with his granddaughter, Joeli, by his side.
Jack was born on January 13, 1939 in the town of Diana, to the late Avery & Kathryn (Brayton) Ford. He married Rose Baird on May 7, 1994 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Jack worked most of his adult life as a self-employed welder in New York and Florida, additionally he was a Professional Massage Therapist in Florida. He could construct or repair anything and especially took pleasure in building log homes. He was fond of old country music and loved to play his guitar. Jack regularly enjoyed the company of friends, playing cards and telling his best stories.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Ford of 27 years, Harrisville, NY; his children, Cathi (Sam) Verbeck, Harrisville; Christine Ford, Lenox, MA; Lynne (Carlos) Duran, Stuart, Florida; Carol (Jackie) Smith, Jasper, AL; and siblings, Harold (Sue) Ford, Neffs, PA; Robert “Bobby” Ford, Harrisville, NY; along with 13- grandchildren and 2-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a sister, Amy Lee Huff formerly of West Carthage.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
There will be no public services, burial will be held privately by his family. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.