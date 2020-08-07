John B. Hitchcock, died peacefully on July 28, 2020 at his home in West Brandywine, PA. He was 90. Interment will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Church of the Good Samaritan, Paoli, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence University online or by check to St. Lawrence University; Office of Annual Giving; 23 Romoda Drive; Canton, N.Y. 13617.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
