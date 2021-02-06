John B. Thackston, 72, passed away February 5, 2021, at the JRC Intermediate Care Facility in Dexter.
John was born July 3, 1948, in Watertown. The son of John and Marilyn (Heinrich) Thackston, John was a survivor of serious illness as a baby which left him crippled and resulted in permanent brain damage. His physical abilities deteriorated as he aged but he lived a happy and fulfilled life.
In 1954, his parents along with other parents with handicapped children formed a group that ultimately evolved into the creation of the Association for Retarded Children. The ARC flourished into the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and is now the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. John lived his adult life in one of the JRC:s Intermediate Care homes and spent a great deal of time with family during those years with many weekends at home and day trips to his brothers’ house where family, friends and relatives would gather.
John is survived by his 4 brothers, Kevin of Watertown, Gary (Amy) of Liverpool, Scott (Robbin) of Dexter, Randy (Sandy) of Dexter, and several cousins, nephews and nieces. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence for their outstanding care and nurturing support of John’s wellbeing. An extra special thanks from John’s family goes to present and former staff members of ICF1. They will always be part of the Thackston family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the JRC Foundation.
Arrangements are with the D.L Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hour will be private. A graveside service and burial will be held in the spring at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be to www.dlcalarco.com
