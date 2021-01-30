Graveside services of John Baird Kennedy, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the Spring at Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Kennedy passed away on Wednesday, January 27,2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
John is survived by his loving wife, Bette Kennedy of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, four sons, John Kennedy III and his wife, Melissa, George Kennedy and his wife, Nicole, Andrew Kennedy and his wife, Ramona, and Matthew Kennedy all of Ogdensburg, NY and one daughter, Heather Dalton and her husband, Paul, of Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Elizabeth Lemke and Beverly Kelso and her husband, Donald, twenty-three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Jamie Kennedy in 2015 and brother-in-law George Lemke . John was born on March 17, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of John and Grace Richardson Kennedy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and went on to attend A.T.I. Canton, in Canton, NY, for one year where he studied electrical technology. John married Bette L. Bracy on August 10, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Chester E. Whitt, pastor of the church, officiating. John was first employed by Carl Hobkicks GMC Garage in Ogdensburg, NY. He later went to work for Alcoa in 1963 and became a millwright, he retired as a millwright supervisor after thirty-four years of service. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. John was also a fifty-year member of Masonic Lodge -128. Donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.