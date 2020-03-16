POTSDAM – John Bruce, 79, passed away in the comfort of his home early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020 after a prolonged illness.
John and his twin, James, were born May 14, 1940 in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, sons of the late John James and Helen (Stephen) Bruce. They were born two months prematurely. James did not survive, but John’s grandmother kept John alive by giving him teaspoons of Scotch mixed with water and kept him warm by the fireside. This love for Scotch stayed with him throughout his life as he and his son, John, enjoyed a final Scotch together the day before his passing.
John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Christine D. (Clapp); his children, Linda J. Clark and John E. (Alyson) Bruce; his beloved grandchildren, Nastassja, Kayleigh, Hilary, Robert, Thomas, Samantha, John, Timothy, Rebecca, William, Zachary, and Nicholas; and his great grandchildren, Elliott, William, Melony, Matelin, and Killian.
In addition to his parents and his twin brother, John was predeceased by two children, James R. Bruce and Catherine M. Frick, and a grandson, Christian.
John’s work career started shortly after graduation from high school and while at college for Electrical Engineering. He worked as a linesman for Con Edison in Brooklyn, NY. He remained with Con Ed for 12 years before starting a career with Holmes Protection in New York City. He retired from Holmes as the manager of the Computer Alarm Systems after 30 years of service. John enjoyed baking for his family and friends, listening to bagpipe music, and decorating the house with lights for Christmas. A true gentleman, John put his family above all else.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A graveside service will be held at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam at a time to be announced.
Donations of flowers or food are kindly declined. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution to the Cathy Frick Memorial Fund, c/o Key Bank, 17 Elm Street, Potsdam, New York 13676.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
