BRANTINGHAM/BRADENTON, FL – John C. “Jack” Kieffer, 92, of Brantingham, died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Elderwood at Liverpool with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Pennsylvania on April 2, 1927 to the late John C. and Una Y. Kieffer of Syracuse. John was a graduate of LaSalle High School; P.A. and received his Bachelor of Science and Masters degree in Education at SUNY Oswego in 1951.
His years teaching were in Ontario, Liverpool, and he retired from BOCES in Ithaca, N.Y.. Administration duties as Principal during his career were in Liverpool and Port Byron, N.Y. He enjoyed teaching, woodworking, playing cards, music, flowers, painting, history that included a particular interest in the Black River Canal Museum, and while wintering in Florida he participated in the Trailer Estates Fun Band and “Jack’s Pak” bike club. Most important to him was his 82 great summers at Brantingham, N.Y..
He marrried Julanne (Judy) A. Kieffer, on July 19, 1952. Mrs. Kieffer died on April 6, 2012. John is survived by his four children; sister and brother. Kathleen Barzee, Croghan, N.Y.; Pamela and her husband Daniel Brewer, Brantingham, N.Y.; Gary Kieffer and his wife Teri, Moravia, N.Y.; Sheila and her husband Scott Saroodis, Port Byron, N.Y.; Sister, Una Zona, Liverpool, N.Y.; and a brother, Karlton and his wife Pat, Newtown Square, P.A.; twelve grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave.; Lowville, NY, with Rev. Jay Seymour, officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Brantingham Cemetery, North-South Road, Brantingham, NY. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Rd., Lowville, NY 13367.
Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Canal Museum, P.O. Box 122 Boonville, N.Y. 13309 or Friends of Hospice P.O. Box 266 Lowville, N.Y. 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
