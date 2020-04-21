John C. “Jack” Vargo, 75, of Belfort, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 while at home where he was with his loving wife Donna.
Jack was born May 30, 1944 in New Rochelle, New York; an only child of John and Doris (Score) Vargo. He graduated from Wallkill High School and attended the Universities of Maryland and Tennessee. Jack served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1966.
Jack was an Artisan, Author and Historian; he and wife Donna, owned and operated the Belfort General Store for many years, closing the store in 1997. However, they continued to operate Beaver River Trading Co. which is how they sold their artwork. In his earlier years, Jack enjoyed hiking and rock climbing, was a blacksmith and avid outdoorsman, he was a hunter, fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed and was knowledgeable about antique guns, muzzleloaders especially, and taught many how to shoot through the years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Donna (Way); three children, Kelly, John Vargo Jr., and Rebecca, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends and neighbors.
In accordance with his wishes, Jack’s body was donated to Upstate Medical Center, in hopes to help generations of doctors to come.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, 6860 Fire Hall St, Croghan, NY 13327 or to Upstate Medical University Foundation; 750 E. Adams Street
CAB326 Syracuse, NY 13210.
Memories and condolences are encouraged and may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for John C. “Jack” Vargo are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.
