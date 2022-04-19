John Calvin Smith Sr.

Born October 6, 1934, the son of the late James C. Smith and Gertrude M. (Marsh) Smith in Watertown, NY went home to the Lord on April 15, 2022.
As a young child he grew up on Cooper Street in Watertown, NY. He spent many times just having fun with cousin Leonard Marsh. His family moved to Owens Road, Adams Center in 1944 where they had a small farm.
He attended Adams Center School where is later met and married the love of his life Jean H. Martin. Jean passed away March 23, 2017.
John met many people and made many friends over the years as he worked as a mechanic for a short time, Morrison’s Furniture, Pepsi Cola, and Canada Dry before opening Smitty’s Upholstery Shop full time in 1969. He continued to work until just before his passing.
He is survived by 7 children, Tom Smith Sr, (Sandy), Pam DuFresne, Bonnie (Kevin) Slater, Michele (Scott) Fedoro, James (Bonnie) Smith Sr., John (Marianne) Smith Jr., Peter (Cathy) Smith, 13 grandchildren, Tom Jr. & Stephan Smith, Angela Rich & Heidi Obrien, Karen Mikita, Kelly Tremmel, Kandi Kaiser, & Brandon Slater, Constance & Silas Fedoro, Jim Smith, Hilary Shelmidine & Maria Smith, and 19 great grandchildren. In addition, he is also survived by his Honeyville Baptist Church Family as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents John was prec+++eded in death by daughters Julie Anne Smith and Amy Joy Eastman, sister Lois Langworthy, brother in-law Fred Langworthy, and special cousin Leonard Marsh.
Our Dad will be sorely missed by us and all who knew him.
He always had a story to tell, a saying for everything, and always warned us to “make sure you wiggle the handle”, “be careful pulling out of the driveway”, “squawk ‘em”, and “watch out at the corner, people fly by there!”
Rest in Peace Father, we love you.
Services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville, NY from 12 PM-2PM with the funeral service to be held at 2PM. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Adams Center, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.