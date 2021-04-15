John Carvel

John P. Carvel age 85 passed away on Sunday April 11, 2021 at his home in Massena N. Y. The Family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial home in Massena with funeral arrangements. Services will be held for family and friends at The Phillips Memorial Home at 10 am Saturday April 17, 2021.
John was born on September 23, 1935 to the late Clifford J. and Angie (Frego) Carvel. John attended Massena schools and after graduation was accepted into Clarkson college engineering program. Upon completing his degree in civil engineering John assisted in building the two locks in Massena for the Saint Lawrence Seaway. John loved the work, but the family business had a greater interest for him so he took over his father’s business, C.J. Carvel Agency for many years. John also served in the Army reserves, being honorably discharged in 1962. Retiring from the insurance business in 1998 John loved to work in his woodworking shop he had built in his basement. He is survived by his partner of 44 years Rosemary Paradis, two sons John H. and Kristin of Rochester and Gregg M. and Stephanie of Dubai UAE. He has one surviving sister Mary Patricia Huberth of Pinellas Park Florida He also has 5 grandchildren Johnathan, Branden, Kristin, Ryan and Harris. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to hospice of northern New York. Friends and Family may share online condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
