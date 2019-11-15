GOUVERNEUR – John D. Davidson, age 97, of Gouverneur, passed away at home on November 14, 2019.
John was born on August 14, 1922 in Gouverneur to the late Lawson P. and Margaret (Hill) Davidson. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1941.
He served in the 762nd Engineer Light Equipment Company in the Pacific Theater of Operations during WWII. This included service in the Marshall, Caroline, and Okinawa Islands. Following the cessation of hostilities on August 14, 1945 his unit was stationed at Inchon, Korea, the seaport for the capital, Seoul. Following military service, he graduated from Clarkson College and St. Lawrence University.
John married Helen R. Miller, a Registered Nurse, on May 27, 1948 at the Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church in Niagara Falls. She died on January 8, 2004.
Mr. Davidson was a quality control engineer in the construction field. He was employed in Massena and Oswego and on the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station located outside Phoenix, Arizona. He retired from the Arizona Public Service Company in 1988.
Surviving are four sons and a daughter-in-law, John M., James C., Robert A. and William S. and Mercedes. He is predeceased by his brother, Dr. James C. David and sisters, Jean Bartholomew and Mary Mead.
