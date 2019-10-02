BLACK RIVER — John D. Hansel, 83, of Stone Dr., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
John was born on December 31, 1935 in Mt. Vernon, KY, to the late James and Almeta Hansel. They then moved to Missouri where he graduated high school before joining the Navy and then the Airforce. John retired as a Msgt. Sergeant in the Air Force after 22 years of service and was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served our country. He then went on to complete his Associates Degree in Northern California, in addition he continued to serve his community while working at the Vacaville Unified School District before retiring after 10 years.
In 1963 John married Leonda Del Clayton who was from Napa California. They were married by a Presbyterian Minister in Carson City Nevada. They were happily married for 56 years during which time they traveled with the military to various places including Japan, the Philippians, Europe and all throughout the United States before settling to raise their children in Vacaville CA. In his final 2 years he and his wife lived in Black River NY with his eldest daughter, Cindra Lentine and her husband Mario Lentine.
John was an avid golfer often spending up to four days a week at the golf course after retirement; it was like another career for him. He loved spending time with his family and volunteered to watch his grandkids whenever he could. He also loved planting trees and just spending time on his property enjoying the countryside. He was quick to help others and quick with a joke. He loved his church and worshiped the lord.
Along with his wife, Leonda, John is survived by his 3 children, daughter Cindra Lentine of Black River NY, daughter Belinda Wallace of Houston TX, and son Brian Hansel of Vacaville CA. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
John is predeceased by his parent James and Alemeta Hansel, his brother Robert Hansel, and sister Suenette.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, October 5, at 11AM at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
