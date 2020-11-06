John D. Schram Sr., 1935-2020; 85, Retired Firefighter and EMT:
Longtime resident of Rockland, Mass. formerly of Clayton NY passed away on October 30, 2020 after succumbing to his battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the Old Colony Nursing Home.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Louise Ida Schram (Phillips); His son’s John Jr., James and Joseph Schram, Sister Jean (Schram) Gallagher, two Grandsons, two great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his Father Adrian U. Schram and Mother Mariam M. (Harden) Schram.
John graduated from Clayton High School in NY in 1954, left his Family Farm to enlist in the US Navy, and served from 1955 and was Honorable Discharged in 1963 as an E-4 Radioman from the South Weymouth Air Station. He met and married his wife in 1957, joined the Rockland Fire Department, as a Call Firefighter in 1961, became permanent Fire Fighter in 1962 and EMT in 1977 until his retirement in 1993. He also worked for Culver Oil (Delivery Driver) and AJ Nielson’s Radio Company installing and servicing 2-way radio communications equipment in surrounding communities’ Fire and Police Department Vehicles from1968 to 1976. He obtained an associate degree in Fire Science from the Massasoit Community College. He was a past president of the AFL/CIO Local 1602 Union from 1967 to 1975. He was an avid sports fan and at one time or another held season tickets to all of the major Boston Sport’s Teams and Miami Dolphins. He owned and trained harness horses and raced them at Foxboro, Mass and throughout New England. During his retirement he also lived in Arcadia Florida were he enjoyed RV Traveling, Golfing, NASCAR and attending Tampa Bay Devil Ray’s spring training and Everglades Hockey Team games. He also was involved with Rockland Town League Sports. He was a member and associated with the Masonic York Rite, Shriners, F/A Masons, American Legion, Elks, Lions Club, Moose Lodges, Harness Race Horse and Massachusetts Retired Fire Fighters Association. He loved spending time with Family and Friends and our loss will be greatly felt by all.
