John David Doolittle, 80 of Dexter and retired City of Watertown Police Department Captain, passed away Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at his home with his family at his bedside.
Graveside services are 2 pm Tuesday, May 19th at the Dexter Cemetery with Pastor Mahlon Smith from the New Hope Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown social distancing and facial covering requirements in effect from 11 am – 1 pm on Tuesday.
John is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his son Jeffrey F. (Deniz S.); two daughters Jo-Cinda R. (William) Evans and Lydia J. Doolittle; his grandchildren Mikala R. Evans, John D. (Leah) Evans, Joseph J. Doolittle, Jessica J. (Brandin) Maier, Joshua J. and Jeffrey J. Doolittle; great grandchildren Maxon H. Evans, Carter M. Evans and Sofia M.N. Maier; his sister Peggy J. (John) Meyer, several nieces and his dog Annie.
John was predeceased by his parents and his brother Donald F.
John was born in Watertown, August 13, 1939, a son to Floyd G. and Fola Croissant Doolittle and was a graduate of Watertown High School. John married Cynthia Heise on June 18th, 1966.
John joined the City of Watertown Police Department in November of 1966, retiring in July of 1995, rising to the rank of Captain.
He was an active member in his church, the New Hope Baptist Church until becoming ill. He was a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship and a member of Peace Officers for Christ.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
