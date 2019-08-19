WATSON — John E. Konkol, 59, died on Monday evening, August 12, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.
Mr. Konkol was born on December 19, 1959 in Lowville, the son of the late Martin and Dorthy Elizabeth (Emerson) Konkol. John graduated from South Lewis Central School and joined the U.S. Navy Seabees in 1978, where he received 3 Good Conduct Awards, Humanitarian Award, Naval Militia and Expert Rifleman Awards and he was honorably discharged in 1984. John went to work for Public Works at Ft. Drum as a high voltage lineman and retired as Project Manager in 2017.
John’s was a Life Member of ANAVICUS, Life Member and Past American Chairman International Goodwill Committee, Past Commander of Alexandria Bay American Legion Post -904 and Jefferson County Commander American Legion, Past Children and Youth and Americanism Chairman New York American Legion, and B.P.O.E. Lodge -1605, and Son’s of the American Legion Post -162.
He is survived by his two sisters: Kathryn (Graham) Masters of Lincoln, CA; and Susan Konkol of Portland, OR; his brother, Donald Konkol of Utah; a nephew, Nathan Konkol.
Per John’s wishes there are no services, he is to be cremated and buried in Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, Saratoga, NY. An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
