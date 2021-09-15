LOWVILLE-John E. Rowsam, 84, of Rector Road, Lowville passed away at Lewis County General Hospital on Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; four children, Beverly and Paul Hoerner of Anderson, SC; Stanley and Darlene Rowsam of Copenhagen; Rodney and Sharon Rowsam of Boonville; and Richard Rowsam of Lowville, NY; a twin brother, James Rowsam of Lowville; four siblings and their spouses, Bernice and Bernard Ardison of Croghan; Herbert and Betty Rowsam of Lowville; Jane and Donald Abel of Anderson, SC; and Loren and Carlene Rowsam of Lowville; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Bryan Rowsam; twin sisters Helen and Helena Rowsam and a sister-in-law Joan Rowsam.
John was born March 28, 1937 in Martinsburg, NY, a son of the late Lynn and Grace Castle Rowsam. He attended a country school on the Rector Road and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1956. John married Shirley M. Kirk on June 25, 1960 at the United Methodist Church of Boonville with the Rev. Alton Parker officating. Together with his wife, they owned and operated the family farm until 1991. In addition to farming, he trucked canned milk for area farmers, drove cattle truck for John Mahoney Livestock and Richard Bush & Son Trucking . He also worked for the NNY Farmers Market sale barn. After he retired from farming John went to work for the Town of Martinsburg Highway Dept for 12 years until his retirement.
John was a Life Member BPOE -1605 Lowville Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, mowing lawns, riding his 4-wheeler, bird watching, growing potatoes and eating apples.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the West Lowville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lewis County Search and Rescue 7740 W. State Street Lowville NY, 13367, West Lowville Rural Cemetery Association 7546 State Route 12 Lowville NY, 13367 or Office of the Aging P.O. Box 193 Lowville NY, 13367.
