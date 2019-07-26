Funeral services with military honors for John E. Young Jr., 84, Carthage will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Rita’s Church, Deferiet with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Mr.Young died on January 19, 2019. Funeral arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
John E. Young Jr.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.