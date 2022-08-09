John Ed Gotham born 1/1/1966.
Passed away unexpectedly in Rockland County South Carolina on July 20,2022 where he resided, formally north country native.
He was loved by many including his daughter Jennifer Horsford who resides in Auburn ,Ny.
He is survived by daughter Jennifer Horsford, and 2 grand daughters , Aubrionna and Annie-Ann.
Also surviving is brother Mark and Michelle Gotham , Billy and wife Kathy , Leon And significant other Patty ,sister Tammy and Scott Flanagan and Moreen Gotham ,and a few nieces and nephews . He is predeased by his Father Jackie Gotham and Sally Snyder.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date
