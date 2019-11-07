MASSENA – John F. Kuca, 91, a longtime resident of Northview Drive, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
John was born May 22, 1928 in Massena, the son of the late John and Martha (Fetter) Kuca and was a graduate of Massena High School. John served his country with both the US Navy and the Marine Corps during the Korean War fighting in the Chosin Reservoir in 1950 while with F-2-7 1st Marine Division. On September 2, 1952, he married Lucille Dufresne at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; she predeceased him on February 27, 1999.
John worked at Reynold Metals for many years as a Pot Tender. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and member of the American Legion, AMVETS, and VFW. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he was a member of McCavanaugh Pond Hunting Club and also enjoyed camping.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Stephanie and Hawley Goodell of Panther Lake, New York; John and Monica Kuca of Massena; and Jeff Kuca of Massena; his grandchildren, Holly Sarah, Nathan, and Nicholas; his great grandchildren, Connor, Emma, Carter John; his sister, Genevieve Provost of Massena; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward, Richard, and Stanley Kuca and Helen Kirkey.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services with military honors will be held Tuesday 2:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Mark Reilly, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to a Disabled American Veterans organization of your choice in his memory.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.