John F. Maguire, Jr. 63, Rodman, passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Calling hours are Wednesday, November 4th from 3 pm – 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with a service of remembrance to follow.
John was born in Potsdam, NY June 6, 1957 a son to John F. and Luella Hedger Maguire, Sr., he graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1975. John went to work for the Town of Watertown Highway Department in 1975, retiring in 1999. He then fulfilled his dream of owning his own Tractor Trailer and went over the road as a long-haul truck driver for several years until he was elected to the position of Superintendent for the Town of Watertown highway department. He held that position until retiring in 2015.
John loved his Family beyond words and enjoyed spending time with his Children and Grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to crack a joke and loved to make everyone laugh. He had a roar of a laugh and his smile was infectious, this will truly be missed. He loved working on the home that he and his family built as well as tinkering in his garage. He was exceptional at building random things from metal and would lend a hand to help anyone in need. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his ‘73 Ranchero and his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
John was member of the Watertown Eagles Club and a former volunteer fireman with the Town of Watertown Fire Department.
He is survived by his son Christopher (Tracy) Maguire, Adams; two daughters Becky (Bill) Butler, Rodman and Tina Maguire, Adams Center; six grandchildren, Cody, Nicholas, Joshua, Madison, Jase and Maximus; his father John F. Maguire, Sr., Watertown; a brother Thomas (Chrissy) Maguire, Watertown; a sister Penny (Glen) Ritz, Watertown; one niece and 2 nephews. His mother Luella Hedger Maguire passed away September 1, 2015. A marriage to Linda A. Lasell in 1977 ended in divorce.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Watertown Ambulance Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
