MASSENA – Funeral services for John F. Toomey, 54, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood from 9 a.m. until the time of the services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Keeseville, NY. John passed away Thursday, July 28th at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his Bayley Road staff. John is survived by his mother, Melvina Toomey, Plattsburgh, NY as well as his friends and family within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community. He was pre-deceased by his father, Richard Toomey.
Born in Plattsburgh, NY on January 1, 1968 to Richard and Melvina Mero Toomey, John grew up in the Keeseville area with his family and eventually resided in the Edgewood IRA in Saranac Lake. He attend the Citizens’ Advocate workshop there as well which he enjoyed. In May of 2019, John moved to the 227 Bayley IRA in Massena due to his declining health. There, he attend the Citizens’ Advocate workshop in Malone prior to the COVID pandemic. He was an avid NASCAR watcher. He loved to watch the races and he had a vast collection of wrist watches. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John F. Toomey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.