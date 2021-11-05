On October 31, 2021 we lost a great man. Born on July 2, 1948, John was the oldest of three children. He joined the Navy at 21 years old and happily served in Hawaii for 5 years. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he began a career in law enforcement and served at various agencies throughout Upstate New York. John was also a volunteer firefighter at various fire departments and enjoyed serving his community. During retirement, he enjoyed yard work and volunteering at the local sheriff’s department. John is survived by his mother, Imelda Williams of Watertown, NY, his sons; John (Amy) Williams of Stillwater, NY, James (Kelly) Williams of Aiken, SC, his daughters, Norene (Jeffrey) Dixson of Williston, FL, Linda Williams of Williston, FL, his four grandchildren, Jayce, Johnny, Jeffery, and Gabriel. He was pre-deceased by his father, John Williams, and two brothers, Bob, and Bruce. He was a patriotic history buff, who loved his family, his cat, Shadow, and spending time outdoors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation. There will be a funeral service on November 13, 2021 at 11am at Sulfur Springs Cemetery in Hounsfield, NY.
John F. Williams Jr.
July 2, 1948 - October 31, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
