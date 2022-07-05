Canton - John Francis Freego, 73, of Stiles Road, Canton died Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse after a brief stay.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. VFW Post -1231 will conduct a service for a fallen comrade and military honors after the service. Additional off-street parking will be available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robert J. Freego, AMVETS, Post -282, 6771 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.
