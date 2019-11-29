John Francis Haley, 71, husband of Elaine Haley, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home in Bluffton, SC.
John was born May 30, 1948 in Watertown, NY to the late James Haley and Kathleen Moran Haley.
John was loved by his wife, Elaine; his sons, Mathew (Lauren) of Hawaii, Ryan (deceased) and Ryan’s wife, Ashley of Maryland; sisters, JoAnn Maguire of Churchville, PA and Margaret Mangini (Harry) of Fairport, NY; grandchildren, Solae, Austin, Samantha, Kora, and Kai. He is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John and Elaine loved their life in Sun City, Hilton Head, SC and in Wellesley Island, NY. John was a past assistant city manager of Watertown, NY and owned Haley’s Colonial Manor Apartments.
He served in the US Army and received an honorable discharge in 1972. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University and a MBA from Clarkson University. He served as a past president, treasurer and board member of the Tennis Island Homeowners Association.
John and Elaine loved spending their winters in South Carolina, and summers on the St. Lawrence River. John was an avid golfer and pickle ball player.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements. Per John’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at Wellesley Island next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice in John’s name.
