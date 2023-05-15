MASSENA - John G. Feeney, 95, a longtime resident of Madison Ave, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, May 14, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
John G. Feeney
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.