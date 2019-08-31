Ogdensburg — John G. (Jack) Fisher, 84, of Ford Street died peacefully at his daughter’s home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
He was born on December 9, 1934 in Ogdensburg, NY one of thirteen children he was the son of the late Harry and Lillian (Duvall) Fisher in Ogdensburg, NY. He graduated for Ogdensburg Free Academy. John married Ida A. Rocker on Easter Sunday. She died in 2008. He was very proud to serve in the United States Air Force and proudly serve his country during the Korean War; he later served in the Air National Guard from 1951-1952.
He is survived by two daughters and their families; Theresa (Todd) Vine, Ogdensburg; and their children, Joshua (Brittany) Vine, Ogdensburg; Sara Vine, California; A daughter, Christine Oliver, Canada and her children, John Oliver, Buffalo; and Carrie Oliver, Ontario.
Also, surviving John are his sisters Marlene Dufort, Larchmont; Susan Catlin, Sheldon, VT; and his brother, Dick Fisher, of Ogdensburg.
Along with his wife he is predeceased by a grandson, Jason Oliver. He was also predeceased by several siblings; Stuart Fisher, Henrietta Fisher, Austin Fisher, Robert Fisher, Jimmy Fisher, Jerry Fisher, Larry Fisher, and Lynn LaFave, and Jeanine Thiebert.
He enjoyed inboard motor boat racing, scuba diving, he served with the rescue squad dive team during the 70’s as the dive chief. He loved hunting, fishing, and his dog, Benji. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ogdensburg. John was a past member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post -2936, and the Ogdensburg American Legion Post -19. He was very active in his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.laruepitcher.com
