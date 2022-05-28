The funeral mass for John G. Leuze will be celebrated on Saturday, June 4, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, Watertown followed by entombment in Glenwood Mausoleum.
Mr. Leuze, 84, former resident of Watertown died December 15, 2021 in Florida. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.