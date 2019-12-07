Gouverneur — John G. “Mike” Reilly, 94, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Gouverneur Hospital.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, Gouverneur, with Fr. Shane Lynch officiating; a spring burial will be held in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Mike was born on December 2, 1925, in Pachuca, Mexico, the son of John and Ursula Reilly.
Mike attended the Culver Military Academy of Indiana, graduating in 1943. He served our nation during World War II in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mining and Metallurgy from the University of Missouri School of Mines at Rolla. After college, he was employed with the St. Joe Lead/Mineral Co. in Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he met Anna Marie Seitz. Mike and Anna were married on January 8, 1950.
In 1953, they moved to Edwards and eventually to Balmat, and the family grew steadily. Mike worked with St. Joe and Fluor until his retirement in 1986. The family moved to their current residence just outside Gouverneur in 1966.
Mike provided for his family of seven children and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. He served as Cub Scout leader, Pee Wee baseball coach and Director at the Gouverneur Country Club, where he played golf for over 60 years. He also enjoyed geology, stamp collecting, and, on his retirement, bowling at the Gouverneur Bowl, where he earned the moniker “Strikin’ Mike” for rolling a 287, 12-strike game at the age of 87. Mike and Anna were avid members of the McDonald’s “coffee club.”
Mike was always finding ways to help people. He was generous in his financial support of St. James School and Church, Gouverneur Library, the Gouverneur Foundation, Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary, St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, Culver, American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Association, and many other organizations.
Mike is survived by his children, Gay Reilly of West Virginia, John Reilly of Georgia, Mary Reilly of Saratoga Springs, Peter Reilly of Newfield, Joe and Annie Reilly of Canton, Cindy Gadbaw of Canton, Tom and Danta Reilly of Virginia; his grandchildren Patrick Reilly, Michael Reilly, Katie Gadbaw and Alex, Ian Gadbaw, Frank Reilly, and Danny Reilly; and great-grandchildren Anna and Lily. He is also survived by a brother, Philip Reilly of Florida, a sister, Miriam Jupp of California, nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his wife Anna, his parents, and his son-in-law Randy Gadbaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
