John H. Bice, Worth, passed away Saturday, October 30th at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient for several days. He was 82 years old.
The funeral service for John will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 5th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Father Decker officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday November 4th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Burial will follow the service in the Adams Rural Cemetery.
Born December 28, 1938, in the Town of Worth, son of the late Ora W. and Gladys O’Connor Bice.
Surviving are his siblings, James (Nancy) Bice, Worth; Sandra Piddock (Companion Reggie Murray), Worth; Marguerite Brown, Adams Center; Jennie Carr, Glen Park; Willard Bice, Watertown; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his parent John was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Daniel, Richard and Robert, 3 sisters, Betty Robbins, Joan Bice and June Bice.
John worked all his life on the family farm in Worth, he enjoyed hunting and trapping.
Online condolence can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
