Lyons Falls- John H. Hall, 79, of Lyonsdale Road, a former longtime resident of Rugg Road, Town of Leyden and husband of Gloria, passed away at his residence, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, while surrounded by the loving care of his family and hospice.
John was born on February 7, 1941, in the Town of Leyden, a son of Salmon W. and Dorothy P. Hutchins Hall. He grew up on the Hall homestead farm, receiving his education at Port Leyden Central School, where he graduated with the Class of 1959.
On October 29, 1960, John was united in marriage with Gloria J. Gochie. This was a loving union which spanned for nearly 60 years. Later Mr. Hall purchased the family farm, on Rugg Road, near Port Leyden, which was founded in 1906. He and his wife, Gloria operated this dairy farm until retiring in 1989, when they sold the property and moved to their present home near Lyons Falls.
He was a member of Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls and a past resident of Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls. John greatly enjoyed operating his dairy farm and was proud of receiving Lewis County Dairy of Distinction awards for several years. He greatly enjoyed hunting with his sons in law, grandsons and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed attending the annual Woodsmen’s Field Days in Boonville.
In addition to his wife, Gloria, John is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Terrie (Steve) Ripp, Tammie (Jim) Manning; two sons, Tim Hall and Tom Hall; four grandchildren, Bob Ripp. Jimmy (Dyana) Manning, Megan (Andy) Krokowski and Karleen (Patrick) Salmon; five great grandchildren, Gabbie, Emma, Harper, Kara and Kenna; one brother, Jim; three sisters, Joanne, Colleen and Sue and a sister in law, Linda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday August 31, at 1:00 P.M. at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls, where Pastor Elizabeth Smith, of Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls will officiate. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Resident Activities Fund, 232 Academy St. Boonville, NY 13309. His funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
