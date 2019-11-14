John Israel Paradise, 72, of Carthage, NY passed peacefully away on November 12, 2019, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mr. Paradise, son of Israel J. Paradis [sic] and Teresa A. Judware Paradise, was born November 30, in 1946 in Suffern, NY, the same birthdate as his mother and his son Cole. In 1948, his family moved to Malone, NY, where he graduated from the Franklin Academy in 1964. Upon graduation, he went to work for Faubert Buick, where he became head mechanic.
Mr. Paradise, who took great pride in his long military service, enlisted in the New York Army National Guard (NYARNG) in 1966 and completed his basic training at Fort Dix, NJ, ultimately achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He was first assigned to the 145th Maintenance NYARNG in Malone, NY, where he served until he was transferred to 127th Maintenance Company NYARNG in Carthage, NY in 1977. His final assignment was at NYARNG HHC 427 BS, Syracuse, NY. HHC 427 BS, Syracuse NY
Along with his Guard service, Mr. Paradise worked as a military employee of the New York Department of Military and Naval Affairs. In 1993, he was promoted to Organizational Maintenance Shop -14 Chief.
Mr. Paradise retired on November 30,2006, his 60th birthday, after many years of honors, medals, and certificates of appreciation. As he put it, “after 40 years, 9 months and 18 days, they will miss this short but mighty soldier!”
Mr. Paradise enjoyed hunting, playing ping-pong, spending time at Lake Bonaparte, and demonstrating his unique talent for repairing the un-repairable. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and belonged to Elks Club Lodge 1762 for over 40 years. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family, offering advice, help, and unconditional love.
Mr. Paradise is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Sophia Costes Paradise; his son John Israel Paradise II; and his son Cole Alexander Paradise, daughter-in-law Morgan E. Paradise, and cherished granddaughter Sawyer Alexa Paradise, all also of Carthage. His brother and sister, David A (Bonnie) Paradise of Plattsburg, New York and Carole T. Monette of Brasher Falls, NY also survive him, as do nieces and nephews Christopher G Costes, goddaughter Laura M Costes, Lynn Crump, Michael Paradise, and Tracy Racine.
Mr. Paradise is also survived by two daughters and three grandchildren from an earlier marriage: Laura Koi, and grandchildren Ashley and Evan Koi of Ansonia, CT; and Lisa M Paradise, and granddaughter Livia Maddox of Smithfield, RI.
Mr. Paradise was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws George J. and Kathryn A. Costes, and his nephew David A. Paradise.
A memorial service for Mr. Paradise will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 3:00pm Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home,518 State Street in Carthage. Visitation hours prior to the ceremony will be from 12:00-3:00pm.
As per his wishes he has been cremated and will have his ashes mixed with Mary’s upon her death.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Jefferson, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY 13601.
On line condolences may be offered at bezanillafh.com.
